No fewer than 288 suspect were arrested over the weekend in different parts of Lagos, for violating the social distancing order, been enforced to contain the spread of the novel voronavirus in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested while partying, clubbing, strip joints and observing prayers at places of worship in the state.

According to the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, 39 of the suspects were arrested by a police team from the Idimu Police Division, while clubing at a hotel, while policemen from Maroko Division also arrested 10 others, partying at Lekki Gardens.

Bala noted that an enforcement operation by operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) also led to the arrest of an Islamic cleric, Suleimon Abubakar, the imam of Sheik Central Mosque in Ketu, who was holding prayers, with large worshippers.

While confirming that the 10 suspects arrested at a party in Lekki had been arraigned and sentenced to six months jail term, Bala urged Lagosians to be law- abiding and stop circulating fake news and videos, which have the tendency to create panic.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bala said: “On April 24, at 1:30 am, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu, for clubbing and striptease. This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing regulations.

“Also, on the same day, at about 8: 30 pm, enforcement team from the rapid response squad arrested one Suleiman Abubakar, the imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu for holding evening prayers (Maghrib and Isha prayers) in the mosque with a large number of worshippers, in violation of the social distancing regulations.

“Operatives from Maroko Police Station arrested on April 23, at 11:30pm, arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned in court on three counts charges and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently.

“A total of 288 violators of the lockdown order were over the weekend, arrested in different parts of the state, 121 violators were charged to court. They were awarded fines ranging from N5000 and N10, 000 and two hours community services.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, calls on residents to continue to be law abiding, especially during this lockdown period. He warns against spreading fake news and recycling old videos on social media with new captions that suggest that the incidents happened during the lockdown period in Lagos, mainly to create panic. ”

He stated that the command was investigating the sources of such mischievous videos with a view of bringing the perpetrators to justice.