Police arrest 25 crime suspects, recover two cars in C/River

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The police in Cross River state on Thursday said they have arrested 25 suspects for various offences allegedly committed in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Agbonlahor disclosed in Calabar while parading the suspects to newsmen, said that the command had strategized in curbing cultism, armed robbery and other crimes in the state.

Agbolanhor said that the arrest of the suspects was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the command and residents.

According to him, on May 14, 2019, one Ogbu Enene reported that a five-man gang of armed robbers broke into his room in Akampka Local Government, shot him and collected his motorcycle, N16, 000 cash and other valuables.

He said that the police immediately swung into action and arrested three suspects, adding that two locally-made pistols, two live cartridges and a plasma television were recovered from them.

“Also, on May 15, 2019, the police arrested six suspected cultists in Akamkpa Local Government area for harassing residents in the area. On May 27, our men arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a sales agent of a filling station of N2 million.

“Items recovered from the two suspects included a Gulf wagon car, one motorcycle and cash of N409, 500 only.

“Similarly, on June 9, 2019, a team of police operatives arrested five suspects, who fraudulently collected the sum of N430,000 from one Gift Nwogu, who was duped on May 12, 2019,” he said.

The commissioner also paraded before the newsmen, four kidnap suspects and others for various offences. He added that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

According to him, items recovered, include seven firearms, two vehicles, 21 ammunitions and four cartridges. Agbolanhor urged residents not to relent in giving out useful and timely information on suspected criminals in their neighbourhood to the police for prompt action.