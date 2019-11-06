The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested two suspected vandals who specialises in vandalising rail lines components within Enugu and its environs.

The two male suspects (names withheld) reside in different areas of Enugu state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said two L300 commercial buses loaded with 27 vandalized rail line components were recovered from the suspects.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Emene Division through intelligence information.

He said one of the suspects was arrested on Oct. 11 at Ugbo rice axis of Emene in Enugu, while the other was arrested on Nov. 1 having allegedly escaped from the scene of incident on Oct. 11.

The spokesman said that the command has begun manhunt for two other fleeing suspects.

(NAN)