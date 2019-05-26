Police arrest 2 suspected cultists over shooting at Yabatech

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Two suspected cultists responsible for a clash that erupted during the matriculation ceremony of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Yaba, have been arrested.

A group of cultists were said to have stormed the school premises last Tuesday at about 2pm, parading deadly weapons and threatening to deal with anyone who tried to stop them from accomplishing their mission.

They had attempted to gain entrance into the school, but were stopped by the campus security.

They however, started shooting sporadically in the air, causing fear and panic amongst guests and students, prompting the school authority to alert the police about the development.

The swift arrival of a police detachment from the Sabo Police Division and operatives from the tactical unit of the command headquarters led to the arrest of Balogun Oluwadamilare, 24 and Badmus Idris, 23.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, said one Beretta pistol with four live ammunitions and three expended ammunitions were recovered from the arrested cultists.

Bala said that “On May 21, at about 4 pm, Sabo Police Station received a distress call that a group of armed hoodlums suspected to be cultists were sighted at Yaba College of Technology during the college’s matriculation ceremony.

“Teams of policemen from the police station and tactical units of the command were promptly drafted to the scene to reinforce the campus patrol team. Two suspects were arrested,” he disclosed.

He further stated that investigation was ongoing to arrest the other fleeing cultists, while the arrested suspects will be charged to court soon.