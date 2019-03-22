Police arrest 172 suspects for electoral offences in Kaduna

At least 172 persons have been arrested over their alleged involvement in various forms of malpractices during the just concluded general elections in Kaduna state.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen via a document made available to journalists in Kaduna state on Friday, the state police command listed the alleged offences to include, snatching and destroying of electoral materials, alteration of elections results and impersonation.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, other offences include, the possession of multiple permanent and temporary voters’ cards, 99, 466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances, political thuggery, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and theft of INEC materials among others.

The command indicated that exhibits recovered from the suspects include, 39 permanent and temporary voters’ cards, 99, 466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, 100 pieces of INEC observer’s jackets and a pair of army trousers.