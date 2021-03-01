Police arrest 172 clubbers at Cubana Night Club for violating Covid-19 protocols

By Joy Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command is set to charge to court, 172 suspects arrested for violating Covid-19 protocols at Cubana Night Club in Victoria Island.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on Saturday morning, for not keeping to social distance, wearing a facemask, and violating curfew.

Parading the suspects on Monday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, said the owner of the club fled on sighting police operatives.

Odumosu said some members of staff were nabbed and will also be charged to court.

Decrying the gross disregard for the protocols which is meant to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the CP urged Lagosians to comply with the laws.

He said: ” Despite all the effort by state and the policies being rolled out, most youths who are the leaders of tomorrow still find it difficult to comply. There ladies and gentlemen were arrested early hours of Saturday around 2 a.m. at Cubana Night Club, Victoria Island.

“They were 172 of them in a club, no social distance, no facemask, which creates an environment for Covid-19 to spread. They have violated the law of the state and the law will take its course.

“Whatever decision the court takes, we will comply. Ours is to get them arrested for violating the covid-19 regulation and charge them to court, it is at the discretion of the magistrate or presiding judge to decide what punishment will be meted on them for violating the law. “

He reiterated that clubbing is totally banned, while other social engagements can hold with approval from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Stating that most club owners were in the habit of fleeing after their clubs are bursted, but will later show up once the club is closed, Odumosu assured that the owner of Cubana will as others come forward to answers for his action…

“When we raided Club Victoria at Ajose Adeogun, the owner was not there, he disappeared, but came out after the club was sealed. Also at club 38 at Bode Thomas, it was shut and the owner came out on his own

“So we believe Cubana will come out. If he doesn’t open the club, the suspects will not go there, and if the clubbers don’t go there, he will be forced to close. So both parties are liable.

Daily Times reports that the first Cubana Night Club at GRA Ikeja had been bursted by the police weeks back for violating Covid-19 protocols.