The Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it has arrested 10 suspected kidnappers, three informants and 32 other criminals under the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ introduced by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, to checkmate criminal acts in the country.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Garba Danjuma, who made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said the command’s strategy led to the apprehension of the suspects between May and June this year.

“We have succeeded in arresting three suspected informants of kidnappers, 10 suspected kidnappers as well as 32 other criminals with various kinds of weapons, handsets, laptops, cables, knives and cutlasses under the Operation Puff Adder.

“The three suspected informants of the kidnappers were arrested at different police operations in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state. They specialized in giving information to kidnappers who are terrorising Zamfara and Kebbi states border towns through Bena District of Danko/Wasagu area,” he added.

Danjumma said the other suspects were involved in armed robbery, motorcycle theft, rape and possession of illegal weapons among others, declaring that “as soon as investigations are completed, the suspects will be charged to court.”

The commissioner urged the general public to ensure effective community policing and information sharing with the police and other security agencies to checkmate criminality in the state.