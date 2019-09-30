The police in Imo state on Monday impounded two trailers allegedly deployed to evacuate property stocked in one of the warehouses sealed by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) belonging to the wife of the former Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The warehouse located along Aba Road, Owerri, is one of the properties belonging to Okorocha’s family that were sealed by the anti-graft commission.

It would be recalled that the state moveable assets recovery team led by Chief Jasper Ndubuaku had earlier prevented Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Nwosu from carting away the same property.

According to a police detective who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said that the police authorities got a tip-off that some people with two trailers were at one of the sealed warehouses, attempting to cart away some goods, disclosing further that 12 suspects were caught in the act.

He said that “following a tip-off last night (Sunday), after two trailers had moved into the warehouse late in the night, a police team was despatched to the premises.

“Those inside the premises however, refused to open the gate. The police team therefore, cordoned off the building till this morning (Monday) when it stormed the premises. The two trailers were impounded and 12 persons arrested.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that two trailers have been impounded and taken to the premises of the command headquarters in Owerri.

Read Also: Wife remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing husband to death

It would be recalled that the EFCC had two months ago sealed some properties traced to the former governor as well as those of his family members and cronies.

The properties sealed by the EFCC include Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former principal secretary to Okorocha; Market Square Supermarket, All in One Shop and the premises belonging to the Imo state Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College.

Other properties are East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.