Police arrest 11 robbery, car snatching suspects in Kano

The Police Command in Kano has arrested 11 robbery and car snatching syndicate suspects in the state in the last one month.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

According to him, two suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery and murder of a vigilante group member at Gidan Durumi village in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

Haruna stated that the Police also arrested two other robbery gang members and seven car-snatching suspects in the past one month in the state.

He said the suspects were arrested by men of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ at different times and locations during various operations conducted in January.

According to the statement, the command received a complaint on Jan. 29 that unidentified gunmen stormed Gidan Diraman Village, Bebeji and killed one Ibrahim Shuaib, a member of the vigilante.

The gunmen, he said, carted away two unregistered motorcycles, two handsets and an unspecified amount of money.

“On Feb. 4, the team of Operation Puff Adder arrested one Abdulganiyu Gambo, 25 and Mohammed Sani, 28, in connection with the crime.

“The suspects confessed to have conspired with four others at large, killed the vigilante and took away the motorcycles and other listed property,’’ he stated.

Haruna explained that the Police also arrested two other robbery suspects, who had, on Jan. 24, broke into the house of one Hassan Badamasi at Badawa area of Kano metropolis.

READ ALSO: Police arrest five suspects for multiple abduction, sexual abuse, car theft

The suspects allegedly robbed their victims of an unspecified amount of money while inflicting injuries on two of the victim’s children.

The spokesman said that the victim raised alarm, which attracted neighbours, who surrounded the house and eventually led to the arrest of the suspects.

Items recovered from the suspects included two locally made revolvers, seven cartridges, two knives and two phones.

Haruna added that seven car snatching suspects and their collaborators were also arrested by the Police within the period.

He said further that three cars and vehicle spare parts were recovered from the suspects.

The Police, he said, on Feb. 4, seized a J5 bus while offloading 45 bags and 145 parcels of Indian hemp at Zainawa village in Gezawa LGA.

The statement also quoted the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Habu Sani, as urging officers and men of the command to sustain the ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

Sani wants them to also sustain Community Policing Engagements in the state.