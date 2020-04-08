Lafia – Nasarawa state Police command says it has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the abduction of Mr John Mamman, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.

Longe also confirmed that the special adviser had since been released by his abductors on Tuesday night following intense manhunt by the police.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mamman was abducted from his residence in Dari village of Kokona Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen on Saturday night, April 4.

According to Longe, the 10 suspects were arrested from different locations, all in connection with the abduction.

He explained that one of them was arrested at the home of the special adviser on the day he was kidnapped, while seven were arrested at Gudi community of Akwanga Local Government Area on Tuesday night as efforts were being intensified to release the governor’s aide when police gathered that he was held somewhere in the community.

He added that following intelligence, officers of the command also arrested two others on the outskirts of Doma Local Government Area on Wednesday morning after a gun battle, which led to one of the suspects being critically injured.

“We recovered N1,163, 500 from them and they are now helping us at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department. One was arrested at the house where he was kidnapped, then yesterday Seven were arrested, then this morning two others were arrested making it a total of 10 suspects,” he said.

Longe said the release the special adviser was achieved through operation between the police and local vigilante group.

He added that all the suspects arrested were currently assisting the police with information on the investigation.

“By the grace of God, criminal elements cannot be coming in to oppress and intimidate residents because the Nasarawa police command has the capacity to protect residents in every part of the state,” he said.

NAN reports that gov. Sule had recently assented to a bill, prescribing death penalty for anyone found indulging in kidnapping in the state.

The bill tagged: “Nasarawa State kidnapping Act Prohibition Law 2020” deliberated and passed by the State House of Assembly before being assented to by the governor, spelt out stringent punishment for perpetrators to include life imprisonment and death penalty. (NAN)

OB/CHOM/IU