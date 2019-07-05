Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Police Command on Friday confirmed that 10 suspects have been arrested over the alleged murder of a teenager in Abraka Community.

It would be recalled that a teenage girl identified as Ruke Onovughkpo was allegedly murdered by group of persons after she was raped in Abraka Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state last Monday.

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka at a media conference in Asaba, said the victim’s lifeless body was found in a sack dumped in a heap of refuse in Abraka Community, disclosing that a prominent chief and politician (name withheld) were among the arrested suspects.

“On inspection of the corpse by the police, there were marks all over her body and it was obvious that she was murdered by unknown persons for ritual activities in Abraka Community.

“Subsequently, in the course of investigation, the deceased’s male friend, one Henry Ikechukwu, 32 -years -old who was last seen with the deceased was arrested too,” Adeyinka said

According to the police boss, upon interrogation Ikechukwu confessed to have invited the deceased for an outing where he lured her into the bush where he handed her over to the prominent chief in Abraka community who allegedly hired his services for the evil act.

Adeyinka said that the suspected chief on interrogation has made useful statement to the police, saying that investigation was ongoing with a view to ensuring justice is done.

In another development, the police have also confirmed that a 10- year -old girl (name withheld) was last Tuesday defiled by a 58 -year -old man identified as Chucks Apah at Ovwian- Aladja Community in Warri.

The commissioner of police confirmed that the suspect was arrested and is currently being detained for further investigation at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba.