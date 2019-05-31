Police arraign man for stealing

Memoye Oghu, Port Harcourt

The police in Rivers state have arraigned a 24-year-old man, Kenneth Obozua at a Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing N850, 000 and a computer central processing unit.

The offences were committed on May 1 at Trans Amadi Industrial Area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obozua was accused of burgling a petrol station belonging to one Mrs. Eucharia Nwachukwu at Trans Amadi and carted away the items with the help of his accomplices who are now at large.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Wilson Isaiah told the court that the offences committed by the accused contravenes Sections 516 (a), 413 (II) and 390 (10a) of the Criminal Code of Rivers state.

Chief Magistrate Sokari Andrew-Jaja granted bail to the accused and adjourned the matter till June 10 for hearing.