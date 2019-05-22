Police arraign man for issuing dud cheque in Rivers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Memoye Oghu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state Police Command on Monday arraigned a man, Okoye Ugochukwu at a Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, the state capital for issuing a N800, 000 dud cheque to one Amakom Celestine.

Our correspondent gathered that the offence was committed in Port Harcourt on March 13, 2017 when the accused, Ugochukwu had some business dealings with his victim Celestine and in the process of settlement, presented the cheque to him.

However, upon presentation of the cheque at the bank for payment by Celestine, the cheque was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in the issuer’s account.

The prosecutor, Isaiah Wilson told the court that the accused committed the offence contrary to Section 1(1a, b) Dishonoured Cheques Offences Act, 2004.

The accused did not take his plea on the charges preferred against him as the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Chief Magistrate, Sokari Andrew-Jaja granted bail to the accused and ordered that the case file be sent to the director of public prosecutions for advice and adjourned the matter till June 6, 2019.