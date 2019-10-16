Ado-Ekiti – The police on Wednesday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Omale Akor, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of MTN generator worth N1.8 million.

Akor , whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offence on Feb. 7 at Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti.

