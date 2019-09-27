The police on Friday arraigned a 31-year-old electrician, Huber Buton, who allegedly stole his employer’s clothes and shoes worth N6,2 million, in a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lago.

The police charged Buton with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August at No.14, Adeyemi Lawson, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Okoi alleged that the accused stole clothes and shoes valued at N6.2 million belonging to his employer, Mrs Aisha Samaila.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; which prescribes seven years imprisonment for stealing and two years for conspiracy respectively.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 17, for mention.

(NAN)