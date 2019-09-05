The police on Thursday arraigned a 44-year-old driver, Olumamuywa Adeoya, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly faking his own kidnap and deceiving his friend into paying N350, 000 as ransom.

Adeoya, who resides in Karamajiji Area, Abuja, is charged with a two –count of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Prosecution counsel, Mrs. Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Adebesin Daniel of Plot 20b Kucgiko Estate, Bwari, Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on August 27

Ukagha alleged that on August 23 at about 5. 30 p.m the defendant called the complainant, pleading for his assistance, informing the complainant that he was abducted alongside one of his sons on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

She said the defendant pleaded with the complainant to help him pay the ransom of N350, 000 with a promise to pay back upon his release.

Ukagha added that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime, while efforts made to recover the money, failed.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

Presiding Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted Adeoya to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 6 for hearing.