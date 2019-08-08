By Chioma Joseph

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned four suspects arrested during the #RevolutionNow protest before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court.

The suspects, Daniel Abraham (29), Afofun Festus (18), Kolawole Seun (25) and Okoro Romeo (38) were arraigned on a three- count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the offence is punishable under Section 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

“The four suspects pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail while the case was adjourned to August 15,” Oyeyemi said.