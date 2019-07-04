The police on Wednesday arraigned four applicants, who allegedly defrauded two men of $30, 000 about N14.7 million in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The police charged Garuba Abubakar, (30), Emmanuel Owolabi, (30), Taiwo Hassan, (41) and Karibu Imuran, 42, whose residential addresses were not provided with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

Prosecution counsel, Michael Unah, told the court that the accused persons obtained $30, 000 from the complainants, Mustapha Akilu and Jonathan Oyarinde, adding that the money was obtained under the pretence of investment and money doubling.

Unah told the court that the defendants committed the offence with others still at large on June 10 at No. 27 Kakawa Street, Lagos Island. He alleged that the defendants hypnotised and collected the money from the complainants.

Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250, 000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum and further ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must provide two years tax payment to the Lagos state government.

The offence, he said contravenes the provisions of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Lagos state Criminal Laws, 2015 and thereafter, adjourned the case until July 31 for hearing.