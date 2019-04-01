Police approves promotion of 8, 916 senior officers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 8, 916 senior police officers to their next substantive ranks.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Sunday, that the approval followed the meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

He said the commission approved the promotion of three commissioners of police to the next rank of assistant inspector general of police. The newly promoted AIGs are Jona Jackson Mava, Olushola Babajide David and Titus Sumba Larmode.

He said that acting appointments of two police commissioners were also confirmed and named the beneficiaries as Rudolf Echebi Obe and Danladi Lalas.

Ani further said that 71 assistant commissioners of police were elevated to the next rank of deputy commissioners.

They include, Ogundare Emmanuel, Alonge Adebowale, Augustina Ogbodo, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Garba Ahmed and Uzuegbu Kanayo.

Others are Zubairu Abubakar, Vincent Nwajiofor, Polycarp Dibia and the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Similarly, he said 102 chief superintendents of police were also promoted to assistant commissioners.

Those promoted to the new rank are Michael Masomene, Egbe Eko Edum, Onyeamu Onyeamu, Dauda Ayuba, Chinedu Ugwu, Moses Gana and Victor Bepeh among others.

He said the commission also promoted 487 deputy superintendents of police to superintendents of police while 1, 165 assistant superintendents of police were promoted to the next rank of deputy superintendents of police.

Lastly, he said 7, 806 inspectors were also elevated to the rank of assistant superintendent of police, adding that the promotions would be conveyed to the acting inspector general of police today for approval.