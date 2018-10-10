Police apprehend masquerade for allegedly stabbing man to death

A suspected masquerade has been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital for allegedly stabbing a job seeker to death. It was gathered that the incident happened at Olomoyeye Street, Oke-Aro, Akure when the deceased who was identified as Femi Makanjuola had gone to buy some food items before he was accosted by the masquerade to demand some money.

According to eyewitnesses accounts who confirmed that the deceased had just secured a job with Dangote Cement Company, stated that the masquerade and his accomplice stabbed Makanjuola to death after he was said to have refused to yield to the demand of the masquerade.

“Makanjuola resides with his brother; he had secured a job with Dangote Cement Company in Benin City with the hope of resuming office on Monday, October 8.

“He was preparing to cook beans and had gone to a nearby shop for ingredients to spice up the food when he met his death.

Meanwhile, it was also alleged that there had been an alteration between the alleged killer and the deceased some weeks ago, which was said to have been settled by mother of the deceased, Mrs. Monisola Awosanmi who also confirmed the pre-existing animosity between her slain son and the father of the alleged killer.

Parading the suspect at the state headquarters of the Nigerian Police, the Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident, said the chief priest of the masquerade crew has been arrested.

The PPRO maintained that preliminary investigation into the matter have already commenced with the suspect already assisting the police with relevant information.

“All Over the world what we know about masquerade dance is to entertain the people. What happened in Akure was to the contrary.

“Five young boys were on an outing with one of them acting as a masquerade, and they got to where one Femi Makanjuola was. The masquerades demanded money which the deceased refused to give and this did not go down well with them.

“The argument led to the stabbing of the deceased after he had been thoroughly beaten by the masquerades and his followers.

“Investigation is ongoing towards apprehending other accomplices involved in the crime.

However, the suspected masquerade who has been identified as Olu Olowokere denied involvement in the killing of Makanjuola.

He stated that the dastardly act was carried out by one of his followers after the traditional out of the masquerade in the town.

“I’m not the one. It’s one of the two masquerades that accompanied me that committed the crime.

“They went back to town after the outing which I didn’t authorize. It’s when police came to my house that I realized what the boys had done. They are currently on the run,” he stated.