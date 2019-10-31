The Nigerian Police Force, Ekiti State Command , has raised the alarm over existence of fake Non -governmental organisation in the State who have been swindling unsuspecting members of the public.



The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, said the scammers have been operating and duping the populace using fake and unexistent empowerment programmes as baits.

Buhari has lost in the Supreme Court of God – Fani-Kayode



In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, the Police Commissioner said, the dupers were operating under five fictitious NGO names to defraud the people.

“We are using this medium to inform the general public that some fake NGOs who are defrauding the people under the cover of empowerment programmes are parading themselves in Ekiti communities .

“They are operating with names such as Shekinah Charity Foundation, Take the Lead Empowerment Genesis , Sheperd empowerment, Family Joy, Trust Empowerment Faith in God and Good luck Empowernent, among others.

“The Directors of these fake empowernent organisations have swindled unsuspecting members of the public millions of naira.

“They claimed to have grants from United States of America”, he said .

Amba added that the suspected fraudsters were deluding the citizens that they were out to empower the needy and less privileged persons and sought for a registration fee of N5,000 as prerequisite for qualification.

“They used to decceive the people that with investment of N5,000, the person gets a sum of N50,000 in return and so on with women mostly their victims.

“Kindly look out for such people or organization and report same to the nearest Police station for arrest and prosecution “, the CP said.