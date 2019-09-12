The minister of Police Affairs Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and Inspector General of Police Mohammed Garba on Thursday pledged to work out effective methods to police the country and guarantee the security of individuals and property.

They stated this at the opening of an interactive meeting between the top echelon of Nigeria Police led by IGP Adamu and top officials of the Ministry of Police Affairs headed by the minister Dingyadi

IGP Adamu said the meeting provided them a conducive forum to give the minister a detail briefing of the activities of Nigeria Police as well as its challenges.

He expressed optimism that the meeting will address challenges facing the force so that “policing will move to the next level,” adding

that security must be attained for all in the country.

Welcoming the IGP and his team, the minister of Police Affairs, Dingyadi said the meeting was necessitated by the need for him and ministry top officials to have detail briefing of police activities and challenges.

He noted that the ministry was created to serve the police and the public and would not operate in isolation.

According to him, the ministry of Police Affairs and Nigeria Police must work closely as a team and speak with one voice.

He also called for police closer collaboration with other security agencies to squarely address the country security challenges.

On the task ahead, Dingyadi said it is imperative for them to take it very serious “as President Muhammadu Buhari has made security a priority.