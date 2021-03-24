Poland reports nearly 30,000 daily COVID-19 infections

Poland reported 29,978 new daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Wednesday, higher than at any time during the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed.



Another 575 people died of COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 50,340.

The situation in Poland is worse than during the previous peak of the pandemic in autumn, as more people need to be admitted to hospital despite a comparable number of new cases, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski, said.



The British variant of the coronavirus, which is more infectious than the original widespread strain, is now dominant in Poland.



Across the country, some 75 per cent of all available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied.



“The same goes for hospital beds equipped with ventilators necessary for more severely affected patients. The most difficult time is just ahead of us,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Additional coronavirus restrictions, including closures of schools, hotels, cultural institutions and sports facilities, apply in Poland as of Saturday, but new restrictions are still to come.



According to the prime minister, a new set of restrictions for the weeks before and after Easter will be announced on Thursday.



The health minister recommended that people refrain from large family gatherings at the upcoming religious holiday.



Niedzielski is to meet with representatives of the Church hierarchy on Thursday in view of reports that the 1 person per 15 square metres limit is not observed in case of some congregations.