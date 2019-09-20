Manchester United are still without injured trio Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw for Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

He also said Welsh winger Daniel James is a doubt for the game.

Pogba picked up an ankle injury in a 1-1 draw with Southampton before the international break.

Martial and Shaw have not featured since Manchester United’s league defeat by Crystal Palace on Aug. 24.

“Not really, no,” Solskjaer said, when asked if Pogba and Martial would be fit for the weekend’s match. “They’ve not been training yet so I don’t think so. (Luke) won’t be ready.

James, who has scored three goals in five league games this season, suffered a knock in a 1-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.

He was unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League victory over Kazakh side Astana.

“Daniel James? I don’t know,” Solskjaer added. “He’s not trained the last few days. Hopefully, but not sure. We’ll have a recovery day with everyone tomorrow and we’ll see on Saturday.”(Reuters/NAN)