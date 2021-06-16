Pogba follows Ronaldo, removes bottle of Heineken during press conference

Following his side’s 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday night, France midfielder Paul Pogba withdrew a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference.

When Pogba sat down to speak to the media after being named “Man of the Match” in France’s victory over Germany, he removed the bottle.

While the Manchester United player gave no reason for withdrawing the bottle, it’s likely because alcohol is considered “haram” or “forbidden” in his religion.

Pogba also left an unopened bottle of water and two bottles of Coca-Cola on the table.

The 28-year-old grew up with a Muslim mother and claims that many of his acquaintances are Muslims, but he did not start practicing Islam until 2019.

Meanwhile, Heineken, one of Euro 2020’s official sponsors, has yet to respond to Pogba’s actions.

This comes less than two days after Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Portugal, moved Coca-Cola bottles out of the way in a similar set-up.

While speaking to the press ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2020 group-stage match against Hungary, the Juventus star saw the two bottles of fizzy beverages and pushed them away from him.

The former Real Madrid striker then grabbed a bottle of water and exclaimed to the cameras, “Agua!”