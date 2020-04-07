Lagos – The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on Monday advised its members to observe all the directives of the Federal and state governments in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State and the nation.

PMAN gave the advice while reacting to Funke Akindele-Bello’s violation of the restriction orders by the Lagos State Government by organising a birthday party for her husband.

He said that Nigerians in general and entertainers in particular should always obey government’s law and order.

PMAN said on Monday in Lagos that it was not right for Funke Akindele-Bello and others to have defied government’s order adding that nobody is above the law irrespective of status and personality.

“Its not right that after our government has given the order that people should stay at home, maintain social distancing, anyone,no matter your status,should go against it.

“It is funny that people are still taking this Coronavirus epidemic with laxity despite the level of awareness and government’s preventive measures to stop its spread, some still shun the order.

“To me, it was a total wrong step taken by Funke Akindele-Bello, she should have held a quiet-family-parlour party to mark her husband’s birthday, rather than go against the law,” he said.

He also said that he was disappointed with the large number of persons in the entertainment industry present at where the birthday party was held.

According to him, the guests also committed same offence as the hosts they were equally expected to comply with the government’s directive of ‘Stay at Home’ and avoid social gathering, being part of the measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The PMAN president, appealed to the members of the entertainment industry and Nigetians in general to always be law abiding citizens.

However, Emeka Rollas, President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), declined to comment on the development.

He said that he was observing all the measures and directives spelt out by the government and health officials against COVID-19.

Rollas said, “As a law abiding citizen, I am obeying the order of the Federal and the state governments, so no comment from me because I am on total lockdown.”

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband;AbdulRasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz were on April 6 arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrate Court for flouting the Lagos State Government’s stay-at-home order.

They ,however, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Akindele-Bello of Nigeria’s popular Soap Opera ‘Jennifer Dairy’ was arrested by men of the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force on April 5 for organising a house party despite the lockdown order by the government. (NAN)