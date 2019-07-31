The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state on Tuesday fixed August 15 for the adoption of written addresses as Governor Simon Lalong and the All Preogressives Congress (APC) closed their defence.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice H.A. Saleeman, fixed the date after Lalong and the APC closed their defence after calling 18 witnesses.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Lt.-Gen. Jerry Useni is challenging the victory of Gov. Lalong at the 2019 general elections at the election tribunal.

Counsel for the APC at the tribunal, Garba Pwul (SAN) said that “these 18 witnesses taken were the only witnesses we prepared for our defence in this case before this honourable tribunal.

“My Lord, with this last witness, Peter Damulak from Shimankar polling unit, who is the 18 witness, we hereby wish to close our defence. We wish to express our gratitude to you for your patience with us right from the beginning of this petition.”

The PDP’s counsel, Benson Ibenor and INEC’s counsel, Mutiu Akinrinmade, however, did not object to the application made by Pwul.

Justice Saleeman thereafter, gave the counsels four days within which to prepare for their written addresses and replies.

“We are giving each of you four days within which to prepare your written address and replies. Having appreciated all counsels in the matter for your commitments in making the tasks of this tribunal an easy one, this goes a long way to say that we are one invisible family of the legal profession.

“You should also note that counsel to the petitioners and parties involved were given time accordingly to present their cases to the best of their abilities. Likewise the tribunal needs to review all that you presented to it.

“In view of these facts, we hereby fix August 15 for presentation and adoption of written addresses,” she declared.