Plateau state revenue to hit N21bn in 2021 — PSIRS boss

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), has said it is positioned to generate between N16 to N21 billion in the coming year, 2021, a figure that will surpass the projection of 2020 by N4 billion, Daily Times gathered.

Chairman of the agency, Mr. Dashe Arlat, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday during a quarterly news briefing to notify the public of the progress made by the Plateau state money powerhouse.

Arlat said the PSIRS which had the mandate to generate N16 billion out of the N22 billion targeted by the State government in 2020, surpassed the target by N500 million at the end of third quarter of 2020.

“State IGR target was put at N22b with PSIRS target pegged at N16b in 2020. As a Service, PSIRS devised its strategies and poised itself to meet and even surpass its 2020 target of N16b.

“In 2021 we shall be targeting to generate between N16 to N21 billion and shall strengthen and intensify productive strategies to achieve this goal”, Arlat said.

However, the agency said for it to meet the target of 2020, it rolled out a specific strategy to intensify all tax assessments in the formal and informal sectors in the headquarters and zonal offices across the State

PSIRS said the strategy employed was tagged “operation show your receipts” which was successful in ensuring that over 54 per cent of tax payers in the formal sector and 60 per cent in the informal sector complied with the assessments and have been making payments as and when due.

Our correspondent gave a breakdown as figures generated per quarter as N7,203,329,641.61, in the first quarter, N2,196,735,606.11, in the second quarter and and N7,046,895,357.27 in the third quarter, totaling N16,446,960,604.99.

READ ALSO: High on drugs: Nigerians call for arrest of Alli-Macaulay over alleged COVID-19 birthday Souvenir