Plateau Senator empowers 175 indigents — Daily Times Nigeria

Kingsley Chukwuka



A federal Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut has empowered 175 indigent people in her constituency.



Dadu’ut provided them with entrepreneurial kits such as water pumps for irrigation, grinding machines as well as grants to facilitate the take-off of various businesses.



Speaking during the presentation of the items on Monday, in Shendam LGA of the State, Dadu’ut said the empowerment programme was part of efforts to fulfill her campaign promises of providing an improved living condition to the people of Plateau South.



The Senator who spoke through her Senior Legislative Aid, Mr. Maimako Bello, said the effort will be sustained.



Dadu’ut had two months ago empowered over 150 youths and women with grants worth N3.75 million.

“This effort will reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths and would however encourage productivity among the people”, she said.