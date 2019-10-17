The Plateau state Police Command has arrested 54 persons who are using tinted glass vehicles without police permission.

State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, stated this on Thursday in Jos, during a quarterly media briefing with journalists.

The police commissioner said the command had earlier warned owners of tinted glass vehicles without permits to remove the tints or obtain a permit, adding that failure to do so would attract sanctions.

Also, Akinmoyede said men of his command have arrested a five- man gang that specializes in the snatching of cars and robbing of Point Of Sales (POS) operators in Jos and its environs.

He said some exhibits including two foreign made pistols, one locally made revolver pistol, 9 mm live ammunition and one Peugeot 406 car with registration number DKA 944 BG were recovered from the suspects who were identified by their victims.

The commissioner, who paraded 17 suspects accused of diverse criminal activities, explained that among the suspects are suspected kidnappers, armed robbery suspects, those with cases of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and those with unlawful possession of firearms.

He added that also recovery from the suspects were charms, vehicles, an assortment of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and called on citizens not to relent in “giving timely information to the police to enable them fish out criminals.

“The command is doing everything possible to ensure the success of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in order to keep Plateau state safe and secured for law -abiding citizens to carry out their lawful duties without fear.