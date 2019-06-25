The police in Plateau state say it has arrested 15 suspects for culpable homicide, cattle rustling, armed robbery and kidnapping in last one month in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede, made the disclosure in an interview in Jos.

Akinmoyede, who attributed the feats achieved by the command to the commitment and resilience of his officers and men, said investigations were still ongoing and the suspects would soon be charged to court.

“In the last one month, we have arrested eight suspects over culpable homicide in the state. We also arrested five notorious cattle rustlers and recovered seven stolen cows from them in the period under review.

“In the same vein, two suspects were arrested over armed robbery and one suspect over kidnapping. Investigations into all these crimes are ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as it is over,” Akinmonyede said.

The commissioner explained that three AK47 riffles, one locally fabricated revolver pistol, one dane gun and 13 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

He thanked people of the state for supporting the command in its bid to ensure the safety of lives and property and called for more support for the police to properly secure the state.

Akinmonyede assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to rid the state of all forms criminality and crimes within and around its environs and urged residents of the state to report any suspicious movements in their vicinity to the security agencies for prompt action.