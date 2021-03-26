Plateau PDP says it will expose Gov. Lalong’s secret

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said it will expose the secret of Governor Simon Lalong.

The PDP said the Governor is currently being rocked by contract scandal, adding that his failure to address the issues surrounding the contracts he gave out as “legacy project”, the PDP will not hesitate to expose him.

“It is a fact that the Plateau State government is hiding something, but claiming that the contractor handling the Legacy Project came as an investor and not as a contractor. If the contractor came as an investor, why terminating the work of an investor who came with his money to invest”, the PDP queried.

The opposition party disclosed this in a statement signed by it’s spokesman, John Akans and sent to our correspondent on Friday in Jos.

According to him: “As a party that is accountable to the people, we call on the APC, Lalong and his cohorts to tell Plateau people the truth and complete the ongoing projects he met on ground and tidy up the few he has started, or we expose his secret document to the public for people to see, because Plateau has waited for six years with nothing to point at despite the numerous bailouts, releases and refunds from the federal government.

“At least Governor lalong should take a clue from first time governors that are commissioning projects on weekly basis. Plateau people for the past six years have been anxiously and patiently waiting for the commissioning and celebration of projects from this administration without any”, Akans said.