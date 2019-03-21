Plateau PDP planning something evil on Saturday – Group

By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

A group under the aegis of Coalition of Support Group for Lalong 2019, have alleged that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau state, is planning to truncate the electoral process on Saturday March 23rd, a date set for the supplementary elections, saying that PDP may be planning something evil.

The group on Tuesday cried out to security agencies and citizens to be vigilant as the opposition party has taken its desperation to another level.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos, the group convener, Mr. Peter Nden, said upon announcement of a date for the supplementary elections, Plateau citizens have observed some elements of the threats posed especially by the activities of some political merchants, desperate to turn the tide in favour of their paymasters.

“We also observed the attempt to create tension and over heat the polity in the build up to the re-run election as a result of the activities of a group of political thugs under the guise of Plateau Peace Movement International (PPMI), which has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the opposition PDP winner of the governorship election.

“We call on citizens to disregard the PDP sponsored PPMI and it’s affiliates, as well as call for a thorough investigation of their membership and activities.

“While we respects the citizens right to Association as provided under the law, however exercising such freedom should be done to protect public morality”, Nden said.

Our correspondent reports that the Lalong Support Group has alerted security agencies to be watchful of the activities of the PDP, adding that “any

attempt by anyone or group of persons to disrupt the peace currently being enjoyed in the state shall be collectively resisted”.