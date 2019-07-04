By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau state council has approved the dissolution of all standing committees inherited by the new state executive committee.

Also, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji disclosed that Dalyop Badung has been appointed as acting secretary of the state labour body.

A statement signed by Manji, and a copy made available to our correspondent, said that the decision was taking at the NLC state executive council meeting held on Tuesday in Jos.

Manji said that meeting agreed that an acting secretary be appointed locally for the council since the national secretariat of the NLC was yet to post one to the council as enshrined in the constitution of the congress.

The statement stated that the secretary will take charge of all secretarial responsibilities for and on behalf of the council pending the appointment of a substantive secretary by the national secretariat.

“SEC agreed that new standing committees be appointed and inaugurated to assist the state action committee in carrying its responsibilities,” Manji said.