Plateau NASS member moves to boost state revenue from animal skin

Kingsley Chukwuka

A House of Representative member, Hon. Beni Lar has said that Plateau State will generate revenue from turning animal skin into leather.

Lar representing Langtang North and South also said over 60 Plateau youths will be trained in leather making using animal skin.

The federal parliamentarian stated this at the weekend during the launch of the first Hides and Skin Entrepreneurship Centre in Jos.

The Daily Times reports that the centre is established to train youths in skin processing and manufacturing of leather which is yielding income for states like Kano.

The Hides and Skin Centre was facilitated by the Ministry of Science and Technology with Lar influencing it to be sighted in Plateau with her position as the Chairperson House Committee on Science and Technology.

While speaking with journalists, Lar said the state is blessed with animals such as snakes, cattle, sheep, horses, adding that if properly harnessed will turn the fortune of Plateau around.

“Langtang have a lot of snakes, and in other local government areas you can find crocodile which can be used to produce shoes, bags and other items”.Our correspondent reports that the centre is established as a branch of the Nigerian Leather Institute and Science Technology, Kaduna.