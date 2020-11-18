Plateau local community laud Jos Disco over 15MVA transformer

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A Local Government Area in Plateau State on Tuesday jubilated for energy restoration haven stayed without electricity supply for a couple of months due to 7.5MVA transformer perceived to be too small to power the community, Daily Times gathered.

The Barkin Ladi LGA now illuminated with 15MVA, 33/11KV power transformer, showered encomium on the management of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company for acting prompt to restore energy which holds the lifeline of over 90 per cent businesses in the community.

Speaking during a brief ceremony put together to commission the transformer, the Managing Director, Jos Electricity Distribution PLC, Engr. Hashim Bakori disclosed that the company decidedly obtained the brand new higher capacity MVA transformer to meet with the growing population of the community.

Bakori who was represented by the Chief Technical Officer, Engr. John Emeruwa said with the new 15MVA the locality can be sure of sustained power supply.

He urged the community to reciprocate the efforts of the company by constantly paying for their consumed energy and also pleading with them to take ownership of the company’s facilities in their location by protecting them from vandals.

The event was communicated to our correspondent through the Head Corporate Communications Jos Disco, Dr. Friday Elijah.

