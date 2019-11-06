Local Government workers in Plateau under the tripartite workers Union on Wednesday temporary called off their statewide strike following a pledge by the State Government to meet some of their demands.

Mr Arandong Makwin, Chairman, Local Government Tripartite Union, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The aggrieved workers had on Monday shut the Secretariats of the 17 local governments in the state to protest the non implementation of the 9 year-old N18,000 minimum wage, promotion and financial autonomy, among others.

The tripartite Union are: the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

“We just had a meeting with our state leaders and have resolved to temporarily call off the strike having received some concrete promises from the state government.

“The Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Local Government and Chietancy Affairs, has assured us of the implementation and payment of our one year long over due promotions with our October salaries.

“They had pleaded with us to call off the strike to enable our staff to gain access to the documents with which to compile our promotions for payment with our salaries between today (Wednesday) and Friday.

“We have indeed complied, but in the event that the government fails us, we shall resume the strike, ” the chairman threatened.

Makwin warned, “if they failed us by not keeping to their promise, we shall resume fully and will not back down until all our demands are met”.

(NAN)