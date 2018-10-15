Plateau LG Poll: Useni accuses security agencies of compromise

The Senator representing Plateau South and governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the Plateau, Senator Jeremiah Useni has accused security agencies of alleged compromise over the just concluded Local Government elections in the state.

Alleging rigging during the conduct of the LG poll, Useni said, “Security men at the just concluded LG elections are also culpable of this deceit as they joined our party agents in keeping vigil at the various LGAs, only for the aforementioned fictitious results to be announced at the PLASIEC office in Jos without collation and security agencies kept mute”.

Useni further accused Governor Simon Lalong of alleged involvement in rigging the poll and described the declaration of the LG results as a “scam and a dangerous plot to worsen the already precarious situation in the State”.

The PDP guber candidate, who was reacting to the declaration of 11 out of 13 councils in the state by the electoral umpire (PLASIEC) in favour of the ruling APC, said,

“The PDP monitored the conduct and results of the elections across the 13 Local Government Areas where elections were conducted and reports indicated that elections were peacefully conducted at the polling units where results showed that the PDP won in all the 13 LGAs.