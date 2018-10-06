Plateau LG poll: Police to end vote buying, frown at religious, ethnic politics

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie has said Police in the State won’t tolerate vote buying as well as religious and ethnic politics during the upcoming Local Government elections in the State.

“Our duty is to protect the process and shun any act of violence that will lead to the breakdown of law and other”.

The CP stated this on Friday in Jos during a joint security meeting with all security heads, religious and other stakeholders in the State.

“We shall deal with any trouble maker who will be used as a political tug to disrupt the process”.

The Daily Times recalls that the Plateau LG polls were postponed three times due to insecurity bedevilling the state before finally rescheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 10.

However despite the current security challenges, the State government have resolved to conduct the elections, saying it has the capacity to deal with politicians and other miscreants troubling the State.