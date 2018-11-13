Plateau killings – Lalong visits trouble spots, vows to ensure that IDPs return home

In order to restore lasting peace and ensure that Internally Displaced Persons of the recent killings in Plateau are peacefully returned to their ancestral homes , the state Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday visited Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government where the state recently got an approval to establish a Mobile Police Barracks in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that as a demonstration of support towards government’s efforts, the Community through the Nigeria Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) gave a temporary site for the Mobile Police Barrack.

It could be recalled that Lalong was recently presented with the letter of approval for the establishment of the police mobile squadron unit in Gashish, Barkin Ladi LGA.

The letter was presented to the Governor by DIG Habila Joshak who represented the Inspector General of the police force, Ibrahim Idris.

The police mobile squadron unit is part of Government efforts towards bringing lasting peace in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State.

Speaking at the occasion ,Lalong restated the need for security consciousness among the citizens and assured that the federal government would continue to pursue and evolve security measures that are people oriented.

He said his administration is determined to restore lasting peace in Plateau and is determined to ensure that the IDPs are peacefully returned to their ancestral homes .

We are not relenting on our efforts and God willing; it will be a thing of the past.

I want citizens of the state to know that the rescue Government will not rest on its quest to bringing lasting peace in the state.

The state government also called on residents of the state to contribute to the peace process in the state .