Plateau Killing: OPSH arrests suspected militia in possession of rifle, N190,000

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Two suspected militia men, Abdul Mumuni and Mohammed Sani, of Fulani natives, were on Friday paraded at the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), headquarters for allegedly involved in the recent killing at Miango community of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Recall that recently, armed men suspected to be Fulani militias had on 2nd February 2021, ambushed 2 natives of Irigwe in Miango community leading to the death of one Mr. Raphael Bawa, 39 years old, while the other, Mr Aga Mabo sustained grievous injuries.

The incident however generated a reprisal also leading to deaths of humans and cattle.

Responding to the incident, troops of OPSH nabbed Abdul Mumuni and Mohammed Sani, with rifles and a cash totaling N190, 000 in a nearby market in Miango village.

Interrogating them they were unable to explain how they got the money and rifle.

Intelligence however fingered them to have been sponsored as militia men who invaded the Miango community.

The OPSH said investigation is still ongoing to determine their involvement in the renewed killing.

Consequently the OPSH said it also arrested 21 suspects connected to various crimes with a high profile kidnap kingpin Adamu Uwar shot by troops during rescue operation.

Uwar was picked after kidnapping one Zuwaria Mohammed, a female who lives in Jos.

The OPSH said Umar lured her victim claiming to have some items to sell and then held her captive and demanded a ransom of N2 million from her husband.

“The husband reported to the OPSH and was advised to agree to pay the ransom and a collection point was agreed.

Own troops stormed the location, attested the abductor and rescued the victim”, a statement issued by the OPSH said, adding that the kidnapper had been arrested on two occasions in the past and is on the wanted list of the Police Anti Kidnap Squad.

The Commander of the OPSH, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, however said hoodlums earlier arrested are already being prosecuted in court.