Plateau Governor signs N16.6Billion supplementary budget few hours to New Year

Barely two days to the end of 2018, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, on Saturday signed a N16.6 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.He commended the State House of Assembly for ensuring that the appropriation bill was passed, despite the holidays.“I must thank members of the House of Assembly for coming out of their recess to deliberate on the bill during the Christmas period.“This is not new to us because of the harmonious relationship between the House and the other arms of government. I thank the judiciary, too, for always giving us the backing and for always advising, especially on legal issues,” he said. Lalong had on December 24, presented N148.7 billion bill for 2019 fiscal year to the Assembly for consideration and passage and therefore requested the House members to now face the 2019 appropriation having finished with the supplementary budget and appealed to the Assembly to give the bill accelerated hearing so that the people would reap the benefits of democracy.The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sylvester Wallangko, in his remarks said the supplementary appropriation bill, 2018, was to take care of the shortfall in the main budget as there were many originally not in the 2018 budget were taken care of in the supplementary budget.