Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong has sworn in a new commissioner of information and 22 other to contribute to the advancement of his policies and programmes in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony in Jos, Gov. Lalong said the event is a demonstration of his administration’s resolute commitment to putting round pegs in round holes.

Dan Manjang, who was the immediate past commissioner for science and technology, was moved to information and communication ministry, while Yakubu Dati, who oversaw that portfolio, was moved to ministry of lands and survey.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Lalong said that “today, marks another very important day in the history of Plateau state as the team of commissioners that will assist in delivering on our second term mandate are being inaugurated.

“Now that you have been sworn -in and taken your oath of office as commissioners, you have been legally equipped to discharge your duties in your respective ministries.

“This mandate however, goes with huge responsibilities of service delivery to our people within the ambit of the policy thrust of the second phase of the Rescue Mission,” he said.