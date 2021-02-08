Plateau Crisis: Remain in love, forgive – Plateau peace agency preaches

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Joseph Lengmang at the weekend appealed to Plateau State citizens especially to those who lost loved ones in the persistent crises that rocked the state for many years, to continue to express the spirit of forgiveness and brotherly love.

He said: “The day is set apart to reflect on our journey as a people and having in mind the various crises that have bedeviled the state from 2001. Many lives have been lost, properties destroyed and relationships severed and development negatively affected. We are pained by the losses of the past”.

Lengmang appealed to the people to take the message of forgiveness to every nook and cranny of the state, from homes to hamlets, villages and Local Government Areas (LGAs) to exchange vengeance with forgiveness.

Our correspondent reports that 7th February has been set aside by the State Government as a day to highlight the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the process of peace-building in the State.

The essence of the day is to promote the agenda of peace through healing, forgiveness and reconciliation considering the bitter experiences of the State in the past.

PPBA however urged citizens to unite towards breaking the walls of stereotypes and prejudices, saying as citizens, there is need to always consider our shared humanity, adding that the agency will continue to work with the citizens to achieve a better, secured and safer society through mutual understanding.

Daily Times reports that the mandate of the agency is to promote the culture of peace and harmonious coexistence, among the various ethno-religious divides on the Plateau.