Plateau Crisis – Gov Lalong, OPSH relocate over 200 IDPs to ancestral homes

Over 200 families in three communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state who were displaced as a result of crisis that engulfed the communities some months ago have returned to their ancestral home. Our correspondent gathered that the gesture is through the efforts of the Simon Lalong led government and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) deployed to restore lasting peace in Plateau. It could be recalled that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State had pledged to relocate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state back to their ancestral home before the end of 2018. Addressing the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs before their departure to their ancestral homes, accompanied by security Personnel, Governor Simon Lalong said government and security agencies have put in place needed mechanism to guarantee comfort and security of the returnees. Represented by the Acting Secretary to the state government, Richard Tokgma Governor Lalong assured those whose house were completely burnt down that government will provide building materials for the rebuilding of structures to enable them return to their ancestral homes within the shortest possible time. Commander of the Special Task Force, Major General Augustine Agundu, said security personnel have taken over the communities and will remain there permanently to avert any attack on the communities. Transition committee chairman Barkin Ladi, Dickson Chollom, while appreciating efforts of the state government and security agencies said it is the first time such commitment is made in returning victims of attacks in the state. Our correspondent reports that the returnees are those of Kakuruk, Kurafalls and Kuzen all in Barkin Ladi local government area.