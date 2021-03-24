Plateau Communities kick against continued stay of LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen

Residents of Four Local government areas in Plateau State where elections are yet to be held since 2018 have described the extension and continues to stay in the office of Caretaker committee chairmen as a deliberate attempt to deprive them of the needed Development in their communities.

Those who spoke newsmen said it is time for the government to take over the conduct of Local government elections.

The Plateau State government had earlier conducted elections in 13 out of the 17 Local Government areas of the state, leaving behind Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, and Barkin/Ladi citing insecurity as the rationale for its Action and Appointed Caretaker committee chairmen since October 2018.

The people Said, the continued extension of the Caretaker Committee over 7 times has deprived them of the needed Development in their communities.

While the ruling Party viewed the extension of the Caretaker committee chairmen by the state Assembly as appropriate, the main opposition party describes it as illegal.

While hoping for an election soon in their localities to elect their representatives, they call on the Federal Government to take over the conduct of local government elections in the country.