Kingsley Chukwuka

The August 3rd bye-election for Pengana constituency in Bassa LGA in the state Assembly slated for Saturday in Plateau State, has garnered momentum even as Governor Simon Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase stormed the campaign ground to rally support for the APC candidate.

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), for the election, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, said he is optimistic of winning the election, saying that his party has impressed Nigerians both at the state and national level.

Sanda who spoke to newsmen on Thursday said if elected he would sponsor bills that would help restore lasting peace in his consistency.

“If elected I would mount pressure on the state government who would further mount pressure on the Federal Government to rehabilitate the roads in my constituency.

“Our Governor Simon Lalong has done well in providing dividends of democracy to Plateau people and our people are standing solidly with the entire APC family.

“I have visited so many communities in my constituency and was shocked by the love my people have for the APC,” he said.

It would be recalled that the APC winner of the 2019 House of Assembly general elections in Pengana constituency of Bassa LGA in the state slumped and died after his victory was announced.

INEC has however slated August 3rd 2019 for a by-election.