Plateau Attack: two soldiers killed, STF to deploy fighter get for air surveillance.

The Special Task Force (STF) code name Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Wednesday said it will deploy fighter gets to be used to survey the troubled areas in Plateau State that has recently come under attack as a result of the face off between the Fulani’s and the natives.

Speaking with our correspondent, the spokesman for the taskforce, Major Umar Adams said it has become imperative to do so since the assailant usually come from behind the mountains to carry out attacks..

He said the taskforce has also lost two men as a result of the recent attack that took place on Wednesday morning.

“We find out that the assailants are hiding behind the mountains, so we are deploying fighter gets to dislodge them: we have also lost two of our men in the recent attack” he said.

Recall that the Local Government Areas of Bokkos and Bassa has fallen under incessant attacks for the past one week, with over 50 deaths recorded.

The attack is said to be between Fulani’s and the natives over a long feud of farmers/herders conflicts.

Just yesterday our correspondent reported over 25 dead bodies buried in a mass grave in Bassa LGA, while another 30 dead bodies were found in the bush in Bokkos LGA last week Saturday being 9th of March.

However in the early hours of Wednesday morning at about 6:30am, another attack broke out in Irigwe Community of Bassa, where suspected Fulani militia well armed with sophisticated weapons as gathered by our correspondent embarked on another round of rampage burning down houses belonging to Irigwe settlements in Dusa-Kura few meters away from 3rd Division Rukuba Barrack Cantonment in Bassa.

Confirming the incident, Major Umar said some arrests were made from both sides of the warring group and the injured were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Umar said the incident also recorded another number of deaths but declined to give figures.