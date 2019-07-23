The Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Izam, has task leaders of the various unions in the institution on the importance of industrial harmony in the achievement of academic excellence.

Izam, gave the charge while reacting to the rumoured planned industrial action by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university.

“l am confident that the reports of the planned action could not have emanated from the JAC of our university, considering the significant progress made so far toward addressing staff welfare issues.

“I wish to task all union leaders in this university to sustain the industrial harmony in the University for necessary and effective implementation of staff welfare policies, academic excellence as well as development projects.

“There has not been any breakdown in communication between the university management and JAC, who always informed us of their desire to join any nationwide protest by either SSANU or NASU,” he said.

He further charged the unionists to always have the interest of the university at heart, just as their own interests; saying, “without the university there can’t be any Union.”

The vice chancellor, however, strongly enjoined staff of the university not to rest on their oars on promoting the emergence of a peaceful teaching and learning atmosphere.

This, he said, was in view of the recent unfortunate security breaches involving some students of the university.

“This is being investigated,” he said.

Responding, Jok Rwang-Pam, Chairman, Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), PLASU Chapger, denied knowledge of any planned industrial action.

“I am speaking to you as the chairman of NASU, and l am assuring you that there’s no such plan.

“We all know the advantages of industrial harmony and we won’t allow anything to jeopardise that, because our desire is to see this young university grow and develop well, especially in academic excellence,” Rwang-Pam said. NAN

