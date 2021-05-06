Philip Clement, ABUJA

Experts have advocated for a speedy passage of the Plant Variety Protection (PVP) bill as it is significant in boosting Nigeria’s agricultural eco-system and protect farmers.

They stated this when the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in collaboration with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) hosted an expert review webinar with the theme “Expert review of the Plant Variety Protection (PVP) Bill: Significance and Constraints.”

While delivering the opening remarks, NESG Board member and Co-Founder/Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd, Dr. Ndidi Nwuneli said the PVP bill has an important role to play as it will unlock a lot of potentials across Nigeria’s Agricultural ecosystem while protecting farmers.

She stated that Without access to alternative sources of food or income, smallholder farmers are highly vulnerable to fluctuations in weather patterns, changes in government support and shifts in both local and international markets and there is a need for all stakeholders to work collectively to transform Nigeria’s food ecosystem.

Also speaking, the director-general of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Philip Ojo, while delivering a presentation on the “significance of the PVP Act to the Seeds Subsector and the Nigerian Food and agriculture ecosystem” said that the PVP Bill provides intellectual property protection to breeders to help get the best genetics which aids food security.

He said that the NASC and other stakeholders have helped facilitate the PVP bill which is currently awaiting presidential assent and that the Bill is a legal designation to protect plant breeders and help encourage breeders to get incentives from their inventions.

During the Panel session, Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamidele Alaba, a Trade Policy Expert, Trade Law Centre (TRALAC), Western Cape region of South Africa said the World Trade Organisation (WTO) does not have specific laws around PVP but encourages countries to interact and sign negotiating treaties among each other and that there are international laws that espouse Protection of breeders right and that of locals and the investors.

Director of the ecological think-tank, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Mr. Nnimmo Bassey said that the productivity of small-scale farmers is always underestimated and more support should be given to them as opposed to transnational corporations.

Mr. Bassey revealed that certain clauses of the PVP Bill are inimical to the growth of small-scale farmers and raises huge questions on Health and biosafety considering how unsafe Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are.

Speaking further, he said that there is a huge gap of trust issues and the interest of the multinational seeds company has nothing to do with small-scale farmers, as the present situation presents an opportunity to address salient issues in Nigeria’s Agricultural ecosystem before the bill is signed into law.

While responding to Mr. Bassey, Dr. Folarin Sunday Okelola of the National Agricultural Seeds Council, Nigeria said that the PVP aims to improve Nigeria’s food security through plant breeding which is an expensive and long-term process.

He stated that the PVP gives a farmer right to choices and that the Bill has little or nothing to do with Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO’s) and neither does it relate with commercialization or market regulation.

Dr. Okelola reiterated that the bill will encourage and protect the results of plant breeding, ensuring adequate return on investments and help to stimulate inventions and innovation that will transform the agricultural sector.

Program officer for the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) cowpea at the African Agricultural Technology Foundation Abuja, Nigeria, Dr. Ijeoma Akaogu said that the private sector needs to come into the agricultural sector to encourage breeders, noting that the PVP will encourage plant breeders and promote foreign trade and investment.

She revealed that it takes more than 15 years to develop a new variety and that there are more than 500 plant breeders in Nigeria, presenting a good justification for Nigeria to have a PVP bill.

During the Question-and-Answer session, global project director for the NextGen Cassava Breeding project at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan, Nigeria, Professor Chiedozie Egesi said that it has become imperative for Nigeria to fashion out ways to feed its large population.

He stated that farmers need the right seeds to produce and the National Agricultural Seeds Act addresses a lot of issues related to seeds genetic resources.

He revealed that the biosafety bill addresses GMOs and the PVP bill should focus strictly on plants and move to design a system to make it operational and grant plant breeders rights.